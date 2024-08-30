Vehicle on fire in Stuart causing a backup

STUART, Fla. — A vehicle on fire is causing a slowdown in Martin County on Florida's Turnpike northbound, according to Florida Highway Patrol's website.

FHP's website advises you to use caution when approaching the area.

The fire is just before mile-marker 125 in Stuart and started around 5 a.m. this morning.

According to Florida 511's website, traffic is backed up to before mile-marker 124 and the right lane is blocked.

We have reached out to Martin County Fire Rescue for more information.

A Road Ranger is present and you are advised to move over or slow down.