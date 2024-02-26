US 441 closed in western Martin County after fatal crash involving semi, box truck

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed Monday afternoon after a crash involving a box truck and semi in Martin County, deputies said.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, US Route 441 (Conners Highway, State Road 15 ) was closed in both directions in the area of 14000 Southwest Conners Hwy.

Martin County Fire Rescue said on their Facebook page that their crews responded to the scene after the call came in at about 2 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the box truck and semi were traveling northbound on Southwest Conners Highway, north of Kanner Highway. There was construction on State Road 15, closing a southbound travel lane. A flagger had northbound traffic stopped, according to FHP.

Investigators said the semi was stopped directly in front of the box truck. However, the driver of the box truck failed to stop. The FHP said the front portion of the box truck collided with the rear of the semi, killing the driver of the box truck.

The semi driver sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Department of Transportation said northbound traffic was being detoured via State Road 76/Kanner Highway, State Road 710/Warfield Boulevard and State Road 15 B/Southeast 126th Boulevard to State Road 15/US 98/Southwest Conners Highway.

Southbound traffic was being detoured at State Road 15 B/Southeast 126th Street, State Road 710/Warfield Boulevard and State Road 76/Kanner Highway to State Road 15/U.S. Highway 98/Southwest Conners Highway.

Law enforcement will be at State Road 15 B/South East 126th Boulevard and State Road 76/Kanner Highway to assist drivers.

The name of the victim has not been released.