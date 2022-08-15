Watch Now
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

Boater taken to hospital; deputies who helped rescue him not injured
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 15, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat.

The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the unresponsive boater out from the cabin moments before it collapsed.

Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office boat.

The condition of the boater is unknown, but neither deputy was injured.

