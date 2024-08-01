Horticulturalists recommend these trees for shade during the hot weather

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — With the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties under a heat advisory, finding shade under trees may be a great way to escape the high temperatures.

We spoke to horticulturalists in Martin County about the best trees that can help shield you from the sun.

They recommend mahoe trees, longan trees, live oaks and royal poincianas.

Horticulturalists said these trees provide large canopies that can reach 20 to 25 feet of shade.

WPTV Tara Linkmeyer, horticulturalist and yard manager at Pinder’s Nursery, says these trees provide large canopies that can reach 20 to 25 feet of shade.

The royal poincianas can provide up to 40 feet of shade. Contrary to popular belief, palm trees provide very little shade.

“It’s multiplication, right? If you only have 10 feet of shade from a single palm and 40 feet from a royal poinciana,” Tara Linkmeyer, horticulturalist and yard manager at Pinder’s Nursery, said, “you need four palm trees, which is also four times the price.”

Linkmeyer said to think about using the shade from trees for your home, which can help save power from your air conditioning units.