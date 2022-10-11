Teenagers help victims after boat crashes on St. Lucie River in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.

Three teenagers said six people were on the boat, but three were thrown off, including two teenagers and a parent.

The three teens raced to the crash and helped pull everyone out of the water.

One teenager who was on the boat suffered a cut to their back. The teens rendered aid using a lifejacket and raced him to the shore to got him into an ambulance.

WPTV Nash Kennedy discusses how he helped rescue an injured teenage boater on the St. Lucie River on Oct. 7, 2022.

"My father is a paramedic, or was a paramedic, he retired. And pretty much my whole life he was giving me side tips in case someone was seriously injured out on the water," Nash Kennedy, who helped rescued an injured boater, said. "I don't think I'm the one who saved his life, but I think if we weren't there in time to get him out of the water in the condition they were in, I think the situation might have [been different.]"

WPTV is trying to get an update on that injured teenager's condition, but the three teens who helped rescue him said he was conscious and talking when rescue crews took him away.