US Rep. Lois Frankel warns of service delays at Veterans Affairs due to Trump administration's job cuts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — When President Donald Trump speaks to Congress on Tuesday night, a local lawmaker will be listening closely.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., said the Trump administration is carelessly firing government employees, including from the Veterans Affairs and Social Security offices. The fear is that layoffs will delay care for veterans and seniors.

During a press conference Monday morning, she also announced her guest to the speech will be the president for the Florida chapter for American Federation of Government Employees, Cynthia Boston-Thompson.

“We take a stand today, because the attack on federal employees is overwhelming the system,” said Boston-Thompson.

Victor Jorges/WPTV Cynthia Boston-Thompson, the president for the Florida chapter for American Federation of Government Employees, talks about careless firings of government employees.

Frankel said in Palm Beach County alone, nearly 200,000 residents rely on Social Security, and more than 30,000 veterans depend on the VA for their benefits.

Frankel said that losing positions at Social Security and Veterans Affairs, which she said are departments already struggling with severe understaffing, will mean longer wait times, delayed benefits, and reduced access to critical services for seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.

"Social Security and veteran’s benefits aren’t handouts, they’re promises earned through a lifetime of service," said Frankel.

Trump will address Congress at 9 p.m.