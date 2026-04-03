Suspect's description of Martin County stabbing victim raises alarm among Jewish community

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation into the stabbing death of a Martin County woman is still in its early stages, but the suspect’s description of the victim has raised alarm among members of the Jewish community.

WATCH BELOW: 'What does looking Jewish even mean,' State Rep. Debra Tendrich tells WPTV's Jamie Ostroff

Why a suspect's description of Martin County stabbing victim raises alarm

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have not said whether they are investigating the killing as a hate crime. However, during the first court appearance for the suspect, identified as Kersten Francilus, a statement regarding his confession unsettled the community.

"He did state that he killed her, and when asked to describe her, the only way he could describe her is that she was Jewish," an official told the judge.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office had not released the name of the victim as of Friday afternoon.

"May her memory be a blessing," said State Representative Debra Tendrich, who is Jewish and has co-sponsored numerous measures to combat antisemitism in Florida during her first term as a legislator.

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Suspect in court to face murder charge after woman fatally stabbed at random

The comment comes amid an increase in incidents targeting Jews in recent years.

"What does looking Jewish even mean?" Tendrich said.

"It makes me sick," said Roneet Edrich, executive director of inSIGHT Through Education, an organization that provides Holocaust education in schools.

In its most recent audit, I found the Anti-Defamation League reported an 893% surge in antisemitic incidents between 2015 and 2024.

Tendrich told me the surge has had ripple effects in her Palm Beach County district.

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Woman dead after man randomly stabs her in Martin County neighborhood

"We're seeing more people in the community coming to me about being afraid to be visibly Jewish in public," Tendrich said. "People have seen me at a gas station and told me that they hope I crash and die or that they wish my family died in the Holocaust."

It is an issue Tendrich and her fellow lawmakers are working to address in Tallahassee.

"I'm really happy to say that the Florida legislature is very supportive of the Jewish community," Tendrich said.

Edrich said inSIGHT Through Education recently increased funding for Holocaust education in Palm Beach County.

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"The importance of what people say matters, and combating stereotypes, when we think about propaganda during both the Holocaust and today, we see so many parallels," Edrich said. "Teaching students early and often is really the best way to combat antisemitism, hatred, bullying and bigotry."

This conversation comes during Passover, which, like many Jewish holidays, celebrates the resilience of the Jewish people. Both Tendrich and Edrich told me they have hope that continued awareness of antisemitism will help fight it in our community.

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