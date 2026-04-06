Suspect was 'approaching residences,' tried entering home before 73-year-old woman fatally stabbed

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about a violent, random stabbing that took place last week in a quiet neighborhood near Stuart, claiming the life of a 73-year-old woman.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the arrest affidavit for Kersten Francilus, 25, who is accused of randomly targeting the woman while she was walking her dog in the Southwood community, stabbing her "upwards of 16 times."

Victim of random Martin County stabbing attack remembered as 'delightful woman'

The victim has now been identified in the affidavit as 73-year-old Joyce Ellen Thompson Adams.

According to the affidavit, the first responding deputy arrived at the intersection of Southeast Black Oak Lane and Woods Edge Trail and witnessed Kersten Francilus stabbing Thompson Adams in the neck and back.

Francilus dropped the knife and complied with commands to get on the ground, investigators said.

First responders took the woman to the Cleveland Clinic South Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead. A doctor noted she suffered approximately 16 to 17 stab wounds.

Before the stabbing, residents reported a man matching the suspect's description walking through the area, approaching homes and asking about a bank. Callers noted he appeared "out of it."

"Yeah, he was knocking on doors, and most, I guess, everybody you know, just kept their door closed," neighbors Peter Burke and Lori Soo said.

Woman dead after man randomly stabs her in Martin County neighborhood

The affidavit says a resident in the neighborhood told investigators the man came to her house and asked for a bank. When she opened the door, he attempted to step inside, but she shut the door and alerted her husband.

Investigators spoke with the suspect's mother, who confirmed the serrated knife used in the attack came from their home. She told detectives she usually stored the knives above the microwave to "essentially hide them" from her son.

His mother also told investigators her son had not taken his medication since February.

The sheriff's office noted the family had contacted deputies about Francilus some time ago.

"There was a call for service involving him acting strange at his house," Sheriff John Budensiek said Thursday.

During an interview with investigators, Francilus admitted to leaving his residence.

"Did what I did," Francilus said.

When asked to describe the woman, he said she was Jewish. Detectives are working to determine whether that belief played a role in why she was targeted.

The affidavit also says investigators spoke with the victim's daughter, who confirmed her mother was not Jewish. When asked if anything about her mother could lead someone to think she was Jewish, she provided a brief response: "Possibly her appearance."

Francilus is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

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