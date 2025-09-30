Student in custody after BB gun resembling Glock confiscated at Martin County High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A BB gun that resembled a firearm was found Tuesday at Martin County High School, according to the sheriff's office.

Just after 10 a.m., the school resource deputy at the high school received information that a student had what they thought to be a Glock firearm.

The sheriff's office said the school resource officer, along with additional units, responded to the high school and secured the student. They recovered the BB gun, which was designed to resemble a Glock, from his waistband.

Investigators said the apprehension happened very quickly, so it was not necessary to put the school on lockdown

The sheriff's office said the student was taken into custody and will face charges of possession of THC and possession of a weapon.

Investigators did not release the age of the student.