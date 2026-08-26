Stuart city commission appoints new mayor, fires city manager in sweeping overnight changes

Less than a week after a new commissioner was elected and two incumbents were re-elected in the City of Stuart, the commission majority has flipped and leadership is already making sweeping changes.

Monday night's Stuart City Commission meeting resulted in a new vice mayor, a new mayor, a fired city manager, and efforts to reinstate former City Manager Michael Mortell, who was fired by the previous commission 10 months ago.

Stuart commission appoints new mayor, fires city manager overnight

The changes began with the decision to appoint Eula Clarke as mayor in place of Sean Reed. Commissioner Laura Giobbi voiced opposition before walking out of the meeting.

"When someone takes over in a mid year, someone leaves, whatever it is — that person who is filling in as mayor should have the opportunity to have a full year as mayor," Giobbi said.

Reed directed WPTV to a statement he posted on Facebook:

"It has been an honor to serve as Mayor and to represent my constituents. I remain proud of the work I've accomplished and grateful for the trust my constituents have placed in me.

I’m disappointed that my fellow commissioners felt it was necessary to remove me as Mayor prior to the board’s scheduled reorganization in December. While I may not agree with that decision, I will continue to stand by my record and remain committed to serving our community."

The commission also voted 3 to 1 to dismiss Michael Giardino just four months after he started as city manager, paving the way to welcome back Mortell.

Commissioner Campbell Rich defended the move referencing concerns over Florida's Amendment 3, which would significantly reduce property tax revenue for municipalities.

"This is not the time for someone with training wheels to negotiate us through that very difficult period. We need the most experience we can possibly get," Rich said.

Giobbi, who left before the vote on the city manager, said over the phone she felt Giardino was very capable of running operations in the city and that the move was politically motivated and not necessary.

The new interim city manager acknowledged the weight of the evening.

"It's been a night of change — a very unusual night," the interim city manager said.

Residents had differing opinions on the decisions. Resident Catherine Collier Kyroulis expressed concern about the direction of the changes.

"The role of a city manager can be filled by a number of people, but I think going backwards is not the correct direction," Collier Kyroulis said.

Resident Andy Noble, who spoke during public comment at the meeting, said he was encouraged by the outcome.

"It does restore some faith in me that our democratic process works," Noble said. "Elections have consequences and I think these are representatives of the people of Stuart."

Noble said he hopes the city can move forward together despite the divisions.

"Let's figure out what we want together and work from that," Noble said.

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