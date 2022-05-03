Stolen SUV chase that exceeded 178 mph ends in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A stolen car barreled through multiple counties Monday night, reaching speeds exceeding 178 mph on Florida's Turnpike and parts of Interstate 95 before the chase came to an end in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Richard St. Leger, 20, of Pompano Beach, stole a Mercedes-Benz SUV and eluded several law enforcement agencies during a chase through Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.

A be-on-the-lookout alert from the Florida Highway Patrol prepared Martin County sheriff's deputies, aviation, K-9 and dispatch for the SUV's arrival.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at mile marker 101 of Florida's Turnpike, but St. Leger refused to stop.

Deputies discontinued attempts of a ground pursuit due to St. Leger's dangerously excessive speeds, but their helicopter stayed with the vehicle from above.

At mile marker 96, deputies were prepared and deployed stop sticks, which deflated the tires and brought the vehicle to a stop. Deputies said the vehicle was traveling 150 mph with the headlights off at that point.

Once the vehicle was disabled, St. Leger exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Multiple deputies, along with a K-9 deputy, followed him and captured him.

St. Leger faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with disregard for safety and obstruction.

The passenger in the vehicle, DeVonte Martin, 28, of Boynton Beach, was also arrested.