Stalking complaint leads investigators to trove of weapons in Palm City home

PALM CITY, Fla. — A stalking complaint led investigators to discover a trove of weapons in a Palm City home, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a woman reported 38-year-old Jared Levi MacDaniels for allegedly stalking her, and was able to locate a tracking device in her car.

MCSO criminal investigators, SWAT team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at his home on Friday. There they found several self-built weapons, including suppressors, and a larger amount of narcotics, including LSD, crystal methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Sheriff John Budensiek spoke to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia about the self-built weapons they found in MacDaniel's home.

“He built them, it looks like himself, they’re not serialized, so they’re not trackable through any kind of system, which is not illegal necessarily, but we don’t know what he was going to do with the guns,” said Sheriff Budensiek.

The case evolved into a voyeurism investigation after detectives discovered a tracking device on the victim's vehicle and a camera hidden behind a mask.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

MacDaniels allegedly recorded the victim naked without her knowledge.

“They found a hidden camera, which is the camera that took the video and the photos that she referenced...they saw that camera was hidden behind a gold mask,” added Sheriff Budensiek.

MacDaniels was arrested on several charges, including video voyeurism, installation of tracking devices. Additional charges related to the weapons found are pending.

Neighbors of MacDaniels spoke to WPTV. They told us they were surprised to learn of the charges because MacDaniels seemed like a nice guy.

“We’re just happy to get somebody who’s not thinking clearly, has some psychedelic drugs, some uppers, and then high-powered rifles and silencers; we got them off the streets so our citizens of Palm City are safe," said Sheriff Budensiek.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond.