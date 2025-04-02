South Fork High School student overcomes learning challenges, receives $8,000 college scholarship

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A high school senior in Martin County received a big surprise Wednesday that will allow her to pursue her academic dreams.

South Fork High School student Janice Dyall received the Florida Prepaid Superintendent's Scholarship from district superintendent Michael Maine.

The $8,000 award, funded through the Florida Lottery, is the only one of its kind given out countywide.

Dyall has overcome numerous learning challenges to thrive academically.

"I was not really sure how I was going to pay for my college," Dyall said. "South Fork has made me become more confident in my choices in my career path."

"To go from a student that struggled with disabilities to a student that has over a 5-point weighted GPA, 3.99 unweighted, just really touched my heart," Maine said.

Dyall plans to head to Florida Atlantic University in the fall and major in product design.