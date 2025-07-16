'Sleeping Beauty' performs 'staged snooze' in attempt to avoid DUI arrest, Martin County deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Martin County said a DUI suspect "attempted his best improv performance" to avoid being arrested.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that deputies last weekend responded to the area of the Goose Pub in Jensen Beach for a call about an "intoxicated male" driving on Indian River Drive.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the suspect, Clinton Kiely, driving and abruptly slowing down in the middle of the road while yelling out the driver's side window.

They said Kiely then made a sharp left turn into the parking lot of Hoffman's Restaurant.

In full view of the deputy, the sheriff's office said Kiely moved from the driver's seat to the passenger seat and then pretended to be sound asleep.

They said Kiely stuck to his "staged snooze" while deputies repeatedly tried to wake him.

"After several minutes of knocking, calling and patience, 'Sleeping Beauty' was escorted out of the vehicle," the Facebook post said. "Feet dragging and all, he went from the passenger seat to the back seat of a patrol car."

Kiely was taken to the Martin County jail and faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and driving under the influence.