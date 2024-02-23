'Serious injury crash' involving Martin County public transit bus shuts down intersection

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a Martin County public transportation bus has shut down an intersection on Friday morning.

In a social media post just before 8 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the "serious injury crash" between a bus and red sedan happened at Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Dixie Highway near Stuart.

Pictures from the scene showed the front of the sedan smashed in and the Marty bus partially on the curb.

The sheriff's office said the intersection is going to be shut down until further notice, and drivers should expect delays in the area.