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Serious crash shuts down US-1 southbound lanes near Treasure Coast Square Mall

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Brooke Chau, WPTV
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MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on US-1 near the Treasure Coast Square Mall are shut down Tuesday morning as Florida Highway Patrol investigates a serious crash.

The closure is also expected to cause traffic slowdowns in the northbound lanes, according to officials.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible. The closure could remain in place for the next several hours.

WPTV will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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