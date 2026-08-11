Senate Bill 686 allows agricultural enclave development; Martin County reviews first proposal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is reviewing its first agricultural enclave proposal under a new state law that could transform farmland across the region.

Senate Bill 686, which took effect July 1, allows landowners to build homes and businesses on land designated as agricultural enclaves.

WATCH BELOW: Florida's ag enclave law: Martin County reviews first application

Florida's ag enclave law: Martin County reviews first application

To qualify, a property must be surrounded on at least 75% of its boundaries by existing development.

"The property has to have been in continuous use for bona fide agriculture purposes for five years prior to the date of an application," Martin County senior planner Jenna Knobbe said.

On the same day the bill became law, the county received its first application for a 396-acre property known as Waterside. The site consists of three parcels located just west of Kanner Highway and south of Southwest 96th Street.

WPTV The Waterside site consists of three parcels located just west of Kanner Highway and south of Southwest 96th Street in Martin County.

Up to 1,200 homes were initially planned on the property.

County staff recommended the enclave designation be denied.

"We reviewed the property tax records for the three parcels in the application, and we found that not all of the property was classified for agricultural purposes from the property appraiser's office," Knobbe said.

The Waterside proposal was expected to be discussed at a Martin County Commission meeting Tuesday, but the applicant asked for the item to be pulled from the agenda.

The property owners declined to comment.

How much pushback local governments can mount against the law remains unclear.

In northeast Florida, St. Johns County commissioners agreed last week to have the county attorney examine whether there are legal grounds to challenge the new law, which expires Jan. 1, 2028.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.