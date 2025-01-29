SCAM CALLS: Martin County Sheriff's Office alerting thousands of residents of phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the latest effort from scammers to separate you from your money, and they’re using a trusted agency to try and fool their victims.

The calls to Martin County residents went out Wednesday from the sheriff’s office.

Martin County detectives say it's important not to react emotionally to these calls

Martin County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam claiming outstanding warrants

“Within the past few days, thousands of residents have received phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement officials," read part of the voice message.

But these are scammers, spoofing the sheriff’s office number, and often using real names from the agency, telling the person on the other end of the line they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest that needs to be taken care of immediately.

The resolution involves the purchase of bitcoin.

Detective Jennifer Jaques says last week, two men fell for the scam. Both bought bitcoin, to the combined tune of $20,000.

When detectives met with one victim in Port Salerno, the scammer, still on the line, laughed and said, “Do you have the real police? Thank you for the $10,000.”

Detectives say if you get one of these scam calls, it’s important not to react based on your emotions.

“They’re getting people emotional, getting them upset. Getting them worried, making them think something will happen to them if they don’t do what they’re being told to do," said Detective Jaques.

Detectives remind residents the sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone, or tell someone they missed jury duty. Bitcoin should also raise red flags among targeted callers.

“It’s very difficult for us to get money back when it’s bitcoin. In 100% of our cases, that money is long gone," added Jaques.

The best advice: Remain vigilant and call a trusted individual, or the sheriff’s office if you think something isn’t right.