Salerno Colored School to be designated as state historical marker

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A piece of Martin County history is about to get statewide recognition.

The Salerno Colored School will be designated as a Florida historical marker this weekend.

This culminates a years-long effort by the Martin County Black Heritage Initiatives group.

The school was opened in 1934 and was one of the few that educated Black students in the area.

The county refurbished the building a decade ago after it had barely survived a number of hurricanes.

WPTV Lloyd Jones and Philip Harvey with Martin County Black Heritage Initiatives group.



"Across the state of Florida, people will recognize there’s a very strong history here in Martin County," said Lloyd Jones of Martin County Black Heritage Initiatives.

"How this one little small county started an educational program for the minority Black students of Martin County," said Philip Harvey of Martin County Black Heritage Initiatives.

The marker dedication will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the building in New Monrovia Park.

Community activists are still working to get the school placed on the national register of historic places.