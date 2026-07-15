Safe Kids Treasure Coast providing free pool alarms to Martin County residents

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health and Safe Kids Treasure Coast are providing a limited supply of free pool alarms to qualifying residents in Martin County.

A pool alarm is one layer of protection and should always be used alongside close adult supervision, pool barriers and water safety education to help prevent drowning, the coalition said.

Safe Kids Treasure Coast is asking residents to fill out the survey here to determine eligibility and keep the following information in mind:



Available to Martin County residents with a residential pool

One alarm per household

No income or priority group requirements

Available while supplies last

A 9-volt battery is required to operate the alarm but is not included, the coalition said.

For more information, please call (772) 462-3501.

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