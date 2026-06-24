Belle Glade offers free swimming lessons for infants to adults

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — As the summer temperatures continue to rise, water safety is top of mind for parents.

Teaching children water safety and how to swim should not come with a hefty price tag. That's why Pioneer Park Aquatics Center in Belle Glade is making sure parents and kids stay safe in and around water.

WATCH BELOW: Free swimming lessons available in Belle Glade

Pioneer Park Aquatics Center in Belle Glade offers free swimming lessons

WPTV reporter Christy Waite learned that swimming lessons are being offered to families free of charge. The lessons are available for infants as young as 6 months and also for adults.

We spoke with Stephanie Berry, the facility manager at the aquatics center, who said free swimming lessons are important to the community to avoid drowning deaths.

"In the past 1-2 years, we have had a couple of drownings in our community. Swim lessons are so important, and we want to build water competency," Berry said.

According to the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County, 41 children died from 2020-2024, with one of the most deadly areas being pools. Other areas are canals, lakes, ponds, the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean.

Reynaldo Perez Jr., a father of two, said he didn't think twice about signing his kids up for free lessons.

"We live in Florida. I think everyone knows we are surrounded by water. Because of that, we want to make sure everyone has this skill in case we need it," Perez Jr. said.

He doesn't remember having the opportunity to have free swimming lessons growing up. That's why he encourages other parents to sign up, especially those who may not otherwise be able to afford swimming lessons.

The lessons have become a learning experience for both parents and children. Berry said some parents never learned how to swim, so now they are learning with their kids.

The program is now being offered year-round.

Registration is only available in person every other Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Lessons are held Tuesdays-Fridays for two weeks. For more information on times and registration, visit Pioneer Park Aquatic Center's website.