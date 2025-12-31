STUART, Fla. — Low temperatures and breezy winds across South Florida are keeping many beachgoers out of the water, as rip current warnings remain in effect at some area beaches.

In Martin County, red flags were flying Wednesday at three beaches, signaling dangerous swimming conditions. The warnings come just days after one man drowned in rough water at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

Rip current warnings posted at Martin County beaches during busy holiday week

Despite the conditions, visitors and locals could still be seen along the beaches of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast during the holiday week.

“We have four boys and all of us drove 16 hours to get down to the nice weather for Christmas,” said members of the Schneider family, visiting from out of state.

In Stuart, however, chilly temperatures, cold water and red flag warnings made the water less inviting.

“Definitely a comeback kind of town because we unfortunately were not able to enjoy it the way we wanted because of the weather,” said tourist Nester Valeron.

Even so, some residents welcomed the change.

“I love it. It’s a little bit on the chilly side, but it’s crisp and beautiful sunshine,” said local Brigitte Rick.

Cooler temperatures are expected to continue into New Year’s celebrations.

“We were also in town trying to enjoy the nice weather and it’s 40º,” said Kim Turner, who is visiting from upstate New York. “It was quite disappointing actually, to actually have to put long pants in my suitcase when I came down and a hood—terrible,” Turner added.

While swimming conditions were hazardous, the swells drew surfers looking to catch waves before the end of the year.

“I could never imagine myself going out in the ocean today,” said snowbird Marybeth Taras.

Martin County Ocean Rescue warned that rip currents remain a concern. Officials recommend anyone considering entering the water choose a guarded beach and speak with a lifeguard about current conditions and risk factors before swimming.

For now, many beachgoers are choosing to stay on shore, bundled up and enjoying the scenery.

“This weather is awesome for us [better] than 18º at home. Yeah, beats that a little bit,” the Schneider family said.