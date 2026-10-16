Two kittens rescued after being buried alive in Hobe Sound are recovering in foster care and showing signs of remarkable progress just days after investigators say they survived a tragic act of animal cruelty.

Kali and Amara, two approximately 4-week-old kittens, are now living with a Treasure Coast family after Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies rescued them from the ground last week. Authorities say 36-year-old Alba Chavez buried multiple kittens alive because she believed they were demons.

The case has drawn widespread attention across the Treasure Coast, where animal advocates and residents have followed the kittens' recovery. As the community processes the disturbing allegations, Kali and Amara's survival has become a symbol of resilience and hope.

Rescued Hobe Sound kittens recover with foster family after being buried alive

Deputies rescued two kittens buried alive

Body camera video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows deputies digging to reach the kittens after receiving reports about the incident.

Video captured one deputy expressing surprise that the animals were still alive as rescue efforts unfolded.

WATCH: Hobe Sound woman allegedly buried kittens alive

Hobe Sound woman buries kittens alive, believes they were demons

According to investigators, two kittens were rescued alive. Two others were found dead, and another kitten remains missing.

The incident led to criminal charges against Chavez, who the sheriff's office says is currently being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

Foster family stepped in immediately

When the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast needed help caring for the surviving kittens, local nurse Jennifer Jagdeo and her family volunteered to take them in.

"As an animal lover, I think we're all shocked by it," Jagdeo said.

Her family has experience fostering animals, and she said the decision to help was immediate.

"For me, my focus has been them and healing them," Jagdeo said.

Kali and Amara making steady progress

Just days after their rescue, the kittens are becoming increasingly active.

Jagdeo said the pair were initially lethargic but have steadily gained strength while receiving around-the-clock care.

"They're walking around now, they wrestle with each other and play," she said. "They drink the bottle like it's nobody's business. They're just little joys."

Her son, Ryland Vick, said he was saddened by what happened to the kittens.

"Why would they do this when they're just so cute?" he said.

Humane Society continues responding to major rescue cases

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says the organization continues to respond to difficult animal welfare cases across the region, including large-scale rescue and hoarding investigations.

"We hope that there's an end to it, and it just doesn't seem like there's an end to it," said Sarah Fisher, spokesperson with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "It's sad. It's heartbreaking. But we're always here for the animals. We're always ready."

Animal welfare advocates say cases like this highlight the importance of community support, foster homes and animal rescue resources throughout the Treasure Coast.

Adoption expected in the coming weeks

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast expects Kali and Amara to be ready for adoption in approximately four to six weeks.

Their foster family hopes the sisters will eventually find permanent homes with people who can provide the love and care they deserve.

"My hope is that they find somebody that needs them as much as they need their human," Jagdeo said.

How the community can help

As Kali and Amara continue their recovery, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says community support remains critical to helping animals in need.

The organization is looking for additional foster families willing to temporarily care for animals while they await permanent homes. Fostering provides a safe environment for pets recovering from illness, injury or neglect and helps free up shelter space for future rescues.

The Humane Society is also accepting donations to its Emergency Medical Fund, which helps cover lifesaving veterinary care for animals rescued from cruelty, neglect and other emergency situations.

Community members can also volunteer their time to assist with animal care, events, adoptions and other shelter operations.

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