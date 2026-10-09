Hobe Sound woman buried cats alive because she believed they were demons, deputies say

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A Martin County woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after deputies say she buried several cats alive in her yard at the Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Alba Chavez told deputies she buried at least four of her cats alive at her home in the 11000 block of Southeast Federal Highway because she believed the animals were demons.

WATCH BELOW: Woman buried cats alive, thought they were demons, deputies say

MCSO Alba Chavez

Deputies immediately began searching the property in an effort to locate and rescue the animals. Investigators found two cats alive and rescued them, while two others were found dead.

Chavez was taken into custody and is expected to face multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

MCSO

The investigation remains active, and deputies are continuing to search the property for additional evidence.