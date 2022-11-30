Prosecutor seeks to change laws after Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The criminal case for Austin Harrouff might now be closed, but the state attorney's office said it still isn't finished.

Harrouff, who killed a Tequesta couple in 2016, will be committed to a mental health institution after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors now may push for changes to some specific Florida laws, which they said tied their hands when it came to the sentence.

It was a six-year wait for justice. But by the emotions shown in the courtroom, justice wasn't served to the families of Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens, the couple brutally murdered by Harroff in their Tequesta home.

A judge this week ruled Harrouff will not spend time in prison but will go for treatment at a mental health institution, infuriating the loved ones of the victims.

Courtesy Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens were attacked and stabbed to death Aug. 15, 2016, at their Martin County home.

Assistant State Attorney Brandon White said he is already working to try to prevent this outcome in the future.

"I'm going to try to make this a positive change, to try to find something positive out of something so horrific," White said.

There are two laws he is now looking into that he feels might have helped a judge hand down prison time.

First, the state of Florida doesn't have many options for convicting people considered insane.

"Right now we have not guilty by reason of insanity, which for all intents and purposes, it gets the defendant off completely," White said.

White wants to research the few states that have a guilty but insane conviction to see if that would still allow prison time.

"There needs to be guaranteed confinement," White said. "We shouldn't give the keys to the prison, sort of speak, to psychologists."

WPTV Assistant State Attorney Brandon White speaks about changes he is seeking after Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

White also wants to look at how the state defines voluntary intoxication.

Harrouff had a known drug habit, but toxicology tests didn't pick up on any drugs in his system at the time of the crime.

"The evidence actually corroborated that he stopped doing drugs probably a few days prior," White said.

White wants the law to take into account withdrawal from drugs or the impacts of long-term use.

He said one hired expert did find drug use could have played a part in Harrouff's mindset.

"The defendant was using all of these drugs for one year prior," White said. "He suddenly stops, cuts it out cold turkey and based on the withdrawals, he had this psychosis."

But state laws now would still look at that in support of insanity.

White is up for the challenge and feels now could be the best time to change the laws.

"It's very apparent to me, and it is probably very apparent to everyone, that Gov. Desantis wants to reform a broken criminal justice system ... and the system is broken," White said.