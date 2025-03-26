Proposed bill lifting child labor laws in Florida gathers concern

STUART, Fla. — A Florida bill that would lift certain child labor laws is making its way through the House and Senate.

The bill under consideration would allow children as young as 14 to work overnight shifts on school days— a significant change from current laws which prohibit minors from working between 11 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Jaclyn Donges lives in Martin County and has teenage children. She said that the labor laws in places are deigned to safeguard minors like her kids. However, she also recognizes the role a job can play in a teenager's upbringing and thinks there's room for improvement in child labor laws.

"I think that would be important, especially for kids who are homeschooling or have flexible hours, that they can just have an opportunity to work,” Donges said.

Donges voiced her unease about the overnight work provision.

“When I was reading a little bit further, it said that it would allow them to work overnight, and I think that’s concerning because our children need their sleep,” Donges said.

The Florida American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which represents several labor unions in the state, is also voicing its opposition. Dr. Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy at Florida AFL-CIO, argued that the bill put power in the wrong hands.

"These bills that are moving will give all the power to the employers and make it so much easier for these 16 and 17-year-olds to be exploited," Templin said.

The proposed legislation comes amid growing labor shortage concerns, with Governor Ron DeSantis and the Trump administration also cracking down on immigration.

“There’s a lot of pressure from the business community to do things like this because we’re seeing a real shortage of a labor market that’s willing to work for low wages, no benefits, and terrible schedules,” Templin said. “Instead of changing business models and finding ways to incentivize people to do this work, they keep trying to find new sources for cheap labor.”

While Donges recognizes the importance of offering job opportunities to young people, she believes the proposed legislation misses the mark.

“I think they need to go back to the drawing board, maybe gather some opinions from actual parents and students,” Donges said.

As the debate over child labor laws continues, it’s clear that finding a balance between offering opportunities for teens and ensuring their safety and well-being will be a key issue moving forward.