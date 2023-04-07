Proposed 'alcohol-friendly' K-9 social club in Stuart causes controversy

STUART, Fla. — New controversy surrounding a proposed K-9 social club in Stuart may derail the project.

Earlier this year, Stuart city commissioners unanimously approved turning a part of Poppleton Creek Dog Park into an off-leash, alcohol-friendly area for dogs.

The project's proposer, real estate agent Nathan Ritchey, would lease a part of the park to create a fenced in area with Astroturf put in along the park's pond.

Owners could then buy food, coffee, wine and beer while dogs play.

Part of the park would be left untouched for anyone not interested in the K-9 social club.

Since then, Ritchey told WPTV's Kate Hussey several people spoke out against the project, and said now, city council told him they're rethinking it too, and are planning on a re-vote.

The re-consideration of the leasing of the park is an item on the agenda for Monday's city council meeting.

WPTV talked to several residents both in favor and against the project.

John Schmidt said he was in favor of it, citing economic development and its fun concept.

"People get together, have fun with their dogs, I think it's a good idea," said Schmidt.

Nicolette Acker agreed.

“I was excited. I think it would bring in more people, more dogs," said Acker. "It would bring a lot of people here, I think they should do it."

Yet others, like Heidi Schreifels, disagreed, afraid the alcohol would create rowdiness.

“I guess I'm opposed to it. If they want to do their alcohol and things like that, there are other locations they can do that," Schreifels said. "I've seen nothing but bad things happening with alcohol and drugs today.”

Stuart resident Nannette Walsh was also worried about the environment it would create for people living in the area.

"There’s condos right there, so now you’re going to have loud music, they’ve talked about having big screen TVs," Walsh said.

"So, now these poor people that used to look out onto a beautiful lake now have to listen to music."



Both Schmidt and Acker disagreed, feeling it wouldn't cause an issue.

“I don’t think it would be out of control," Acker said.

"Parties are good. Parties are fun," Schmidt said.

Schriefels was also against the possible membership fee.

"$20, $25 a month for me to have the privilege to come and drink?" Schriefels asked.

Walsh said she was also worried what the development would do to the wildlife, and said she was against over-development of the area.

"There’s very little green left," Walsh said.

Ritchey told WPTV's Kate Hussey that because of the voices against the project, he may pull out his proposal altogether.

He said he's disappointed, but said for him, it may just be easier to find a new location.

Residents said they had mixed reactions to that. Acker and Schmidt hoped he doesn't pull out the project, while Walsh and Schriefels said they hope he does.

"We’re really sad if city council feels this [K-9 Social Club] is necessary," said Walsh.

WPTV did reach out to the city of Stuart and were told Mayor Troy McDonald and city commissioners were unavailable. WPTV also reached out to Vice Mayor Becky Bruner and are waiting to hear back.

Monday's city council meeting will take place at 4 p.m. inside Commission Chambers on Flagler Avenue.