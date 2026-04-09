Property manager accused of stealing thousands from Martin County HOAs now in custody

A property manager facing more than 100 criminal charges related to theft of HOA funds is in custody.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, 46, turned herself in to the Martin County Jail at around 2 a.m. Thursday, on two separate warrants.

Warrant issued for property manager accused of embezzling thousands from Martin County HOAs

Gonzalez was a property management bookkeeper for Avant-Garde Property Management, and allegedly wrote herself checks from HOA accounts she managed, concealing the fraud with fake invoices and ledger entries.

Gonzalez is accused of embezzling nearly $200,000 from two HOAs in Martin County, Whitemarsh Reserve and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island. Investigators say she used the stolen funds on personal expenses like plastic surgery, vacations and shopping from February 2025 to January 2026.

Bob Marvin, a resident of The Dunes of Hutchinson Island, says he served on the HOA board when Gonzalez was hired and is left feeling blindsided.

“She always looked professional, she acted professional and we thought we made a good choice," Marvin told WPTV.

In the meantime, Marvin explains they've filed an insurance claim for theft.

Gonzalez made a first appearance in court Thursday, and her bond is set at $1,282,500.

The sheriff's office says multiple HOAs are now conducting internal financial audits, and the investigation remains open.