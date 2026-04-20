Pilot escapes injury after plane crashes, lands on roof in Martin County's Hungryland Preserve

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot is OK after a plane crashed late Saturday night in the Hungryland Preserve in Martin County, deputies said.

A picture posted on Facebook by the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed the small plane on its roof.

Pilot survives plane crash in Martin County

Shortly after the crash, the pilot confirmed the aircraft he was piloting had crashed in the preserve but indicated that he was not hurt.

The pilot was the only person in the aircraft.

The sheriff's office said the appropriate aviation authorities were notified.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.