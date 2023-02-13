Watch Now
Philadelphia Eagles fan breaks into Martin County fire station, assaults firefighter, sheriff's office says

Edward Dalasandro accused of throwing meat cleaver at firefighter
Edward Dalasandro, 25, of Philadelphia was arrested Feb. 12, 2023, after the Martin County Sheriff's Office said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 16:29:18-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Philadelphia Eagles fan apparently didn't handle his team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs very well.

Edward Dalasandro, 25, of Philadelphia was arrested Sunday night after the Martin County Sheriff's Office said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver.

Investigators said the incident occurred at a fire station located along Northeast Ocean Boulevard at about 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Dalasandro ransacked the bunk rooms of the fire station, urinated on the carpet and stole $126, a uniform hat and some knives.

When firefighters confronted him, Dalasandro threw a meat cleaver at them, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were able to contain him until deputies arrived.

Dalasandro faces charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter, petit theft.

