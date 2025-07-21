Person found dead in Martin County waterway

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a waterway in Martin County on Monday.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway after a person was found dead in the water.

Victim found dead in Martin County waterway

The sheriff's office did not say if the victim was a man or a woman.

"Detectives are actively investigating and additional information will be provided as it becomes available and after next of kin notifications have been made," the sheriff's office said.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.