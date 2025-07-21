Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person found dead in Martin County waterway

Sheriff's office did not say if the victim was a man or a woman
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a waterway in Martin County on Monday.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway after a person was found dead in the water.

The sheriff's office did not say if the victim was a man or a woman.

"Detectives are actively investigating and additional information will be provided as it becomes available and after next of kin notifications have been made," the sheriff's office said.

No other details were immediately available.

