Palm City bank robbery suspect caught trying to deposit stolen money in own account, MCSO says

The suspect in a Palm City bank robbery was reportedly caught while trying to deposit the stolen money at a Broward County bank.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Lewis McNack, 56, was taken into custody in Hollywood hours after he walked into a PNC Bank with a gun, demanding money.

Investigators say McNack has an extensive criminal history in other states, including a previous 2005 conviction in Oklahoma, also for bank robbery. He was sentenced to 178 months in federal prison and three years of supervised probation.

McNack was transported back to Martin County on Tuesday night, with the assistance of the Broward County burglary apprehension team, and the FBI. He was booked into Martin County Jail.