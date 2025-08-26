Martin County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at PNC Bank in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a bank robbery in Palm City on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:10 p.m., a suspect investigators describe as a tall Black male wearing all black clothing and a hat entered PNC Bank, at the intersection of Mapp Road and Martin Downs Boulevard, and said he had a gun.

He was allegedly carrying either a bag or a bank envelope. He demanded money and then left on foot.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story.