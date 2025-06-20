Palm Beach County man arrested after breaking into Harry and the Natives to charge car

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has tracked down the man they say broke into Harry and the Natives last month, in a bizarre attempt to charge his car.

MCSO says 23-year-old Evan Scott Bobal of Palm Beach County was arrested Thursday, after a warrant for burglary and attempted theft was served with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force.

Surveillance footage from the early morning hours of May 26 showed a man moving tables out of the way inside the Hobe Sound restaurant and attempting to pull an EV charger into the establishment to reach an outlet.

Authorities searching for man who broke into Harry and the Natives to charge Tesla

"He unplugged the soda dispenser and then tried to back in here. Then he hit that post and the planter up there," owner Harry MacArthur told WPTV last month.

Investigators told WPTV that the suspect had left his car charger behind, which allowed them to trace the serial number back to his vehicle and identify him.

Bobal’s bond is set at $12,500.