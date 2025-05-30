Authorities searching for man who allegedly broke into Harry and the Natives to charge Tesla

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — In a bizarre incident in Hobe Sound, authorities are currently searching for a man who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant to charge his Tesla.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Monday morning, at Harry and the Natives, and this unusual escapade was captured on surveillance footage.

Harry MacArthur, the owner of the restaurant, recounted the chaotic scene: "He had to be drunk or high or something."

The footage shows the intruder moving furniture aside to gain access to an electrical outlet, pushing over tables and tipping chairs.

"He unplugged the soda dispenser and then tried to back in here. Then he hit that post and the planter up there," MacArthur noted.

Despite the troublesome break-in, MacArthur expressed surprise at his own lack of anger over the situation.

"You're just going, what's he thinking?" he said.

His customers, however, were upset. Regular customer Tom D’Alesandro remarked, "This is our home. Yeah, I mean, this is my living room. Thank God that they didn't damage the place."

Interestingly, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the incident after MacArthur didn't initially call them.

"They called you?" asked WPTV's Kayla McDermott.

"Yeah. They said, you know what, we don't like this," MacArthur confirmed.

In a turn of events, the alleged intruder left behind his car charger with a serial number, which allowed deputies to trace it back to the corresponding vehicle. They have since identified the suspect and are actively searching for him.

"Obviously the guy should, you know, get punished for what he did. That was definitely next level," D’Alesandro added.

Amid the chaos, MacArthur is managing to find humor in the situation: "We started looking at the video and laughing about it.”

He emphasized that despite the potential hazards, the fact that no one was injured makes the ordeal bearable.

As the investigation continues, a warrant is being filed for the suspect's arrest.