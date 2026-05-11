Outdoor fires up 12% in Martin County as peak fire season hits with hurricane season weeks away

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Outdoor fires in Martin County, including brush fires, are up 12% this year, and firefighters are on high alert as peak brush fire season continues.

A small brush fire — about a quarter acre — broke out before sunrise Monday just feet from busy U.S. Highway 1 in Hobe Sound.

Division Chief David Hays with Martin Fire Rescue said investigators don't know for certain what sparked it, but thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday. Hays said a lightning strike can cause a holdover fire, where it takes hours or days to ignite.

"Visibility conditions are more challenging with brush trucks, you're kind of scavenging the land," Hays said.

At least one nearby business owner didn't realize the fire was burning until he smelled smoke.

"(I smelled) a little bit of smoke but didn't know there was an active fire across the street," Alex Reyes, the general manager of Broward Motorsports, said.

His business sells off-road vehicles, making fire season safety a priority for him and his customers.

"We recommended designated parks and areas that are off-road legal, but to have preventative maintenance on your machine is important," Reyes said.

To prevent the rapid spread of brush fires, Martin Fire Rescue keeps a brush truck staffed at all times — especially in Indiantown, where heavy vegetation can allow fires to spread quickly.

"We typically have two brush trucks ready to go because these brush fires in the western part of Martin County, there's a lot of vegetation and they can quickly take off," Hays said.

Martin Fire Rescue currently operates seven brush trucks and is building an eighth. The department also maintains working relationships with Palm Beach and St. Lucie Fire Rescue for major incidents.

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