Martin County Fire Rescue crews extinguish early morning brush fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue crews battled a slow-moving brush fire at around 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Southeast Federal Highway and Southeast Osprey Street in Stuart.

WATCH RELATED: Brush fire breaks out near Alton Town Center

Brushfire breaks out near Alton Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens

The fire burned about a quarter of an acre, authorities said. Dense vegetation fueled the fire, causing it to burn longer and hotter, officials said.

Crews extinguished the flames and said drivers along Southeast Federal Highway may see light smoke in the area Monday morning.

No one was hurt, and no structures or power lines were in danger, crews said.

The fire comes hours after a brush fire broke out near a wooded area just feet from homes and the Alton Town Center shopping center on Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach Gardens.