The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of sexual battery on a child.

They say Jesus Tamanis-Peralta, 37, who resides in Martin County, is currently on the run and was last seen in Thursday in Bradenton, Florida.

MCSO says Tamanis-Peralta has a tattoo depicting an “Old English”-style “B” on his upper right arm. They're asking anyone who might have info about the suspect to call Martin County Sheriff's Office or 911.