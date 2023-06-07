New Martin County fire station to improve response times

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After four years, a brand new fire station is up and running in Martin County and it’s expected to significantly improve response times.

Martin County Fire Chief Chiad Cianciulli and elected officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to officially open the newly rebuilt Martin County Fire Station 14 on Hutchinson Island.

The station’s modern design allows crews to respond to emergencies faster. The bay doors open quicker, the driveway is closer to the exit and there’s even a button to trigger nearby traffic lights and allow crews to move through.

For crews, who’ve seen a 63% uptick in calls, the technology is critical when every second counts.

“When you have someone who is no longer breathing on their own, they have a minimum of six minutes before they have irreversible consequences,” Cianciulli said. “If they don’t have oxygen to their brain, they’re going to have consequences we’re unable to fix.”

The new station is also safer for firefighters WPTV got a tour of the building it’s designed to help firefighters decompress after a call and its air filtration system can help protect fire fighters from exhaust fumes and other toxic chemicals that have historically caused cancer.