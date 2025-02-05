New deportation policies spark concerns about access to health care in Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — New immigration policies have sparked fresh concerns regarding access to health care.

Medical facilities — once regarded as safe havens akin to churches and schools — now face new challenges that have left many undocumented migrants anxious about seeking care at hospitals.

WATCH BELOW: New deportation policies spark concerns about health care access

New deportation policies impacting health care access

Jesse Nasianceno, a resident of Martin County, expressed his fears.

"Depending on how sick they are, if someone is really sick, they could die," Nasianceno remarked.

For years, Nasianceno has dedicated his efforts to support migrant communities in Martin County. However, recent guidance from Homeland Security has stripped away the "special protections" that previously applied to areas like churches, schools and medical facilities during President Joe Biden's administration.

"If they're having a baby, who knows?" Nasianceno said. "The baby might survive and the mother might not, or the mother survives and the baby doesn't. It's uncertain."

Nasianceno worries that those without documentation will retreat from seeking necessary medical assistance, even in dire situations.

"So and so is sick, so and so has COVID, so and so has the flu, and they just deal with it at home," Nasianceno noted.

Ana Maria Hernandez from the Florida Immigration Coalition also shared her concerns.

"One thing we can all do, regardless of our immigration status, to protect those seeking medical care, is to refuse to answer questions about immigration status when going to the hospital or doctor," Hernandez emphasized. "It’s essential for safeguarding everyone."

Although the previous guidance from the Biden administration was rescinded last month, a Jan. 20 memo from Homeland Security still encourages law enforcement to exercise discretion, particularly in sensitive locations.

WPTV reached out to several hospitals on the Treasure Coast for their perspectives.

The Cleveland Clinic replied in part, stating, "As healthcare providers, we remain committed to caring for all patients regardless of their immigration status. The needs of our patients will always be our top priority."

Meanwhile, Hernandez is focused on advocating for those who feel vulnerable.

"We’re just trying to survive the best we can," Nasianceno summarized the situation by saying.