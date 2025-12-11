PALM CITY, Fla. — A newly approved industrial development known as Martin County Commerce Park could deliver a major public safety benefit to nearby neighborhoods: a future site for a long-requested fire station.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved a rezoning for the project at Martin Highway and Martingale Drive. As part of the agreement, developer Ashley Capital offered land designated for public facilities, including a fire station, a move county leaders say could significantly help homeowners in the area.

New commerce park paves way for future fire station near Stuart West & Cobblestone

“I started to call the fire station property that is being offered a golden egg, but I think it’s probably a basket of golden eggs,” Martin County District 3 Commissioner Blake Capps said.

Residents in the area are familiar with fire danger. Last May, a large brush fire threatened several homes, filling the sky with thick smoke.

“There is nothing like driving down 95 or out Martin Highway and seeing those billowing black smoke clouds. Your first thought is, is this my house?” Cobblestone resident Kirsten Knowles said.

For some, the concern is deeply personal. Exactly one year ago, Stuart West resident Debra Vigotsky lost her home in a separate fire. She said it took more than 20 minutes for crews to arrive due to the distance from the nearest station.

“I tried to put it out, but sitting there watching your home burn while you’re waiting for the emergency responders to come was helpless,” Vigotsky said.

She and her neighbors have long pushed for a station closer to their community.

Now, they're a step closer to getting one.

“Those are things that would have been way into the future for Martin County residents if it wasn’t for what this project is bringing,” District 5 Commissioner Edward Ciampi said.

Residents say the developer’s offer shows a willingness to support the community.

“I think it says a lot for them, you know, stepping up hearing what would help the community and then helping provide that,” Stuart West resident Ken Haines said.

“Given our tragedy I couldn’t ask for a better outcome of the county embracing not only controlled or thoughtful growth but thinking of the needs of the community members,” Vigotsky added.

The county still has to fund and construct the fire station. It is currently included in the county’s long-term plan for fiscal years 2031 to 2035

“I sincerely hope we don’t have to wait that long for a firehouse,” Haines said.

“This can’t come soon enough,” Vigotsky said.

For now, at least they've secured a place to put it.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.