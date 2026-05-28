Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Palm City, 2 hospitalized with traumatic injuries

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized with traumatic injuries Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle head-on collision that shut down roads in Palm City, according to Martin County Fire Rescue officials.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Martin Highway and Southwest Long Drive in Palm City, Martin County Fire Rescue reported.

Emergency Response Mobilizes

LifeStar medical helicopter transported one patient with traumatic injuries from the scene, while Martin County Fire Rescue paramedics transported a second patient with traumatic injuries to a local hospital by ground ambulance, fire officials confirmed.

Multiple Martin County Fire Rescue units responded to the collision scene to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control.

Road Closures Impact Traffic

Southwest Martin Highway and Southwest Long Drive remain closed as investigators work to determine the cause of the head-on collision. Martin County officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews conduct their investigation.

Why This Matters Now

Multi-vehicle crashes with traumatic injuries highlight ongoing traffic safety concerns on Martin County roadways, particularly during morning commute hours when visibility and traffic volume can contribute to serious collisions.

The investigation into the cause of the Palm City crash continues. Authorities have not released the identities of the injured patients or provided updates on their conditions.

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