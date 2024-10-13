Here’s where you can go in St. Lucie County for Milton recovery help

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County homeowners who lost everything in Wednesday’s tornado outbreak are starting to get much-needed help through a multi-agency effort held at Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, where displaced people can go and learn what’s available to them..

They’re getting connected with state agencies to get information on what’s next after massive destruction.

Many people, like Joanne Lebron and Donna Panzarella, it’s back to square one.

They told WPTV Reporter Victor Jorges that they don’t expect to get power for another five days.

“It’s a day-by-day thing,” said Lebron.

Others, like Osmara Gonzalez, are still replaying the images in their head of the ominous tornadoes seen Wednesday.

“I saw a car flip, RV flip,” she said. Her home was also damaged.

She was at the event with her church, helping people who only speak Spanish by translating for them.

People can be seen anxiously looking for information.

Brandon Matthews did not know what to expect.

“I’m coming to see what they have to offer, then I’ll go from there,” Matthews said.

Several state and local agencies were giving out details on information like filing insurance claims, getting help from FEMA and health risks that linger after the storm like standing water, bacteria, and downed power lines.

Another concern is getting repairs done by the right people and avoiding scams. WPTV spoke with David Field with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, an agency making sure illegitimate contractors do not get away with scams.

“We see a lot of vulnerability,” Field said.

“A PO box versus an address of their business, often they’ll try to accept deposits sometimes in the full amount, often in cash,” are some of the red flags you should look out for, according to Field.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

