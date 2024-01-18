Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

More RVs appearing in Martin County parks as cost of living rises

'These are people trying to find a place to park and sleep overnight and going out to work during the day,' Sgt. Joseph Angelicos says
RV being towed Martin County 01182024.png
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it is seeing an increase in RVs at community parks.
RV being towed Martin County 01182024.png
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 15:26:08-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As the cost of living pushes more and more people out of their homes. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office now has a new problem “floating communities.”

WPTV reported Friday how derelict vessels are increasing in and around the St. Lucie River, as those who can’t afford a house or apartment are choosing to live on abandoned, or broken down, boats instead.

Now, it’s an issue on land too.

Deputies said they are seeing numerous RVs pop up in county parks that are serving as an alternative to traditional homes for those who are no longer able to afford them.

“These are people trying to find a place to park and sleep overnight and going out to work during the day," Sgt. Joseph Angelicos said. "They just don't have a roof over their head, they’re really trying. These are people we wouldn't have intercepted in the past, but with the economics, the way they are, the high cost of rent, we’re seeing a lot more.”

While Angelico and the sheriff’s office feel for those needing a roof over their heads, it has been causing issues, with RVs taking up public parking and startling park goers.

The sheriff's office said the department is now working with partnering agencies to better provide housing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.