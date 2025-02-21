Member of 'Cuban burglary ring' arrested in high-end theft of Martin County home

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is in custody after "hundreds of thousands" worth of property was stolen from a Martin County home last month, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the suspect, Darel Monza Guerra, 35, was arrested Thursday.

Investigators said the burglary occurred in the Cobblestone/Stuart West community in January.

Guerra, who they said is a member of a "larger Cuban burglary ring," was arrested at his Lee County home in Lehigh Acres.

The Facebook post said the theft was targeted and planned, allowing the suspect to escape "almost without a trace."

The sheriff's office said Guerra was dropped off near the guarded community and walked directly to the targeted home.

"Detectives believe the suspect was monitoring the victim's social media account and knew the family's whereabouts," the sheriff's office said. "Once Guerra reached the home, he cut the power and disabled the security cameras, allowing him to spend hours inside the residence undetected."

Guerra is also accused of stealing the victim's vehicle, later leaving it abandoned nearby.

Detectives said they believe that Guerra possibly was coming back to retrieve the vehicle, but before that could happen, a concerned resident noticed it and contacted the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the owner was notified and requested that the deputies check the home.

Detectives said they "conducted weeks of solid police work" to identify Guerra in the heist.

When a search warrant was executed early Thursday, the sheriff's said they located evidence related to the burglary.

Guerra is being held at the Martin County jail. His bond was set at $1.2 million.