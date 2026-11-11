MARTY bus service begins phased return in Martin County after monthlong shutdown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — MARTY public transportation is beginning a phased return in Martin County after more than a month without regular bus service, starting with ADA paratransit before service expands to the U.S. Highway 1 and Indiantown routes, according to the county.

WATCH: MARTY bus service begins returning in Martin County

MARTY Bus Service in Martin County: Phased return begins

The restoration will not happen all at once. Martin County said additional service will be added as buses are prepared and drivers become available. The county has not announced a date for full MARTY service to return.

For riders who rely on public transportation to get to work, buy groceries or reach medical appointments, the phased restart offers some relief after weeks of limited transportation options.

MARTY shutdown left riders without regular transportation

MARTY riders were left scrambling Oct. 8 when the county's transit provider abruptly stopped service.

One rider, Joe, told WPTV at the time that he received no warning.

"No warning at all. Nothing. Zero," Joe said.

For him, losing bus service was more than an inconvenience. He told WPTV that injuries limited his mobility and made finding another way to get around difficult.

"I've had two broken necks, three broken backs. I can't feel my feet, so I'm not getting anywhere," he said.

United Way steps in with more than 750 rides

As the shutdown continued, United Way of Martin County stepped in to help residents who had lost their usual transportation.

Carol Houwaart-Diez with United Way of Martin County said the organization contacted the county and offered assistance through Ride United, a program that helps provide transportation for critical needs.

"We made the call to the county administrator and said, 'Hey, how can we help?'" Houwaart-Diez said. "And we have a ride program that helps provide critical services in our community, and they said, 'Please help us.'"

Through Ride United, the nonprofit began scheduling Lyft rides for people who needed to make essential trips.

Houwaart-Diez said United Way has helped 108 individual clients with 754 rides during the MARTY disruption.

Those trips included transportation to work, grocery stores, medical appointments and physical therapy, according to United Way.

Some wheelchair users were still left without an option

The temporary transportation solution could not help everyone.

Houwaart-Diez said the Lyft vehicles being used through the program were generally unable to accommodate people who are fully wheelchair-bound.

"For those that were fully wheelchair bound, we couldn't help them, which made me sad," she said. "We did look into to see if we could do that."

The limitation makes the return of ADA paratransit an important first step for riders with disabilities who could not use the temporary Lyft option.

MARTY service will return in phases

Martin County said ADA paratransit is expected to return first, followed by the U.S. Highway 1 and Indiantown MARTY routes.

United Way plans to continue providing other transportation assistance as MARTY service is restored.

"Once that starts, we still will be able to provide the other services until everything gets back up in full gear," Houwaart-Diez said. "I'm not sure how long that's going to be, though."

Martin County said it will add service as buses are prepared and drivers become available. A date for the complete restoration of MARTY service has not been announced.

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