Martin County to begin phased restoration of MARTY transit service

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County will begin restoring public transportation services this week after securing a one-year emergency contract with MTM Transit, LLC.

The announcement comes after the county's contracted transit provider walked away from its agreement last month, halting all MARTY bus service and laying off 29 employees with no warning to riders or county leaders.

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Martin County begins restoring MARTY transit service

The county said Tuesday that it will take a phased approach to restoring MARTY service after what officials described as an abrupt disruption caused by a contract breach involving the previous vendor.

ADA paratransit service will be the first to return, with operations expected to resume Thursday. The service is available to eligible riders with disabilities who are unable to use regular fixed-route buses.

MARTY customer service representatives are contacting active registered paratransit riders directly about the resumption of service. Riders can call 772-463-2822 for information about scheduling and reservations.

As buses are prepared and drivers become available, the county said it will begin restoring fixed-route service, starting with the heavily traveled U.S. 1 corridor. The Indiantown route will also be among the priorities as service returns.

Region Martin County Emergency contract aims to restore MARTY bus service Samantha Gutierrez

"Our priority is to restore public transportation as quickly and responsibly as possible, with particular attention to residents who depend on these services to access essential needs, as well as fiscal responsibility to the taxpayer," Martin County Transit Administrator Ash Beecher said.

Beecher acknowledged the disruption has affected riders and the broader community and said the county is working to reestablish service in a coordinated manner.

During the interruption, United Way of Martin County helped coordinate transportation for people with critical travel needs.

The county said additional routes will return as buses and drivers become available. Start dates, schedules and rider instructions will be announced as each phase is finalized.

Residents can find updates through Martin County's transit website or call transit customer service at 772-463-2860 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.