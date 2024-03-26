Martin, Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man in swampy Hungryland Preserve

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday are searching for a missing and endangered man in the swampy Hungryland Preserve near the Palm Beach and Martin County line.

In a social media post at approximately 9 a.m., the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Robert Jaeger, 81, has been missing from the Jupiter area since Monday. He was last seen near Indiantown Road.

"Due to his medical health, he is considered endangered," the sheriff's office wrote.

In a separate post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said it's assisting PBSO in the search for Jaeger, which is focused near the Hungryland Preserve.

"If you live in the Jupiter area near Indiantown Road or near Hungryland Preserve, you will notice heavy police activity which includes the use of four wheelers and drones," the sheriff's office wrote.

Jaeger is 5'11", 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt, basketball shorts, and black sneakers.

If you've seen Jaeger or know where he is, call 911 right away.