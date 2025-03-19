Martin County traffic fatalities on track to exceed 2024 numbers

STUART, Fla. — Crash data from the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows fatal and non-fatal crashes are trending upwards from 2024 numbers.

For cyclists like John Mildenberger, the roads have become increasingly dangerous. Mildenberger, a Stuart-based cyclist, says he’s learned to ride defensively, knowing that drivers may not always be paying attention.

"It’s scary," Mildenberger said. "Very good riders have stopped riding on the road because they’re afraid they’re going to get hurt."

Mildenberger’s own experiences have been a reality check, having been hit by a car twice since living in Stuart.

"Both [times] I had trips to the hospital," Mildenberger said. "I’ve had numerous times that I’ve been run off the road by people who just come too close," he explains.

Martin County Sheriff John Buddensiek said this year's crash data is on track to surpass last year's numbers.

"As the county grows and the counties around us grow, there’s more pressure on the roads," Buddensiek said.

In 2025, Martin County has already seen 12 traffic fatalities within just the first three months. In 2024, the county experienced 23 deaths total. In terms of overall crashes, Martin County recorded 3,400 accidents last year, and projections for 2025 estimate that number could reach 3,800 by year’s end.

In three crashes this month, the Buddensiek said the bike, e-bike, and dirt bike riders were all at fault, reminding everyone to remain cautious and follow the rules of the road.

"Don’t take anything for granted," Buddensiek said. "Even though you may have the right-of-way, still pay attention to the road. You never know what obstacles, including bicyclists and pedestrians, may be there."

Despite the dangers, Mildenberger remains passionate about cycling but hopes the uptick in crashes slows down.

“Stay off the phone, share the road and be considerate of cyclists," Mildenberger said. "We are considered vehicles in the state of Florida so we have every right to be on the road."