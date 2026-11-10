Martin County to establish some quiet zones to combat train noise

STUART, Fla. — To combat complaints over train horns, Martin County commissioners voted Tuesday to enact some quiet zones in the county.

A motion was first made to turn all 27 railroad crossings into quiet zones, but then a second motion narrowed the scope.

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Martin County to establish some train quiet zones

That second motion passed 3-2.

This vote comes after County Commissioners had unanimously voted against quiet zones last year.

Opponents of quiet zones talked about safety, while supporters said it was a quality of life issue.

"The horn all day and all night. And as I'm listening to that noisy disruption, I can visualize the intersection with four gates down, deployed, and cars safely behind them with that horn pointlessly bothering people," said Doug Farley, a quiet zone supporter.

The areas that will first be worked on to become quiet zones will be two crossings at County Line Road and Skyline Drive in Jensen Beach. The third is along Dixie Highway in Hobe Sound near Mariner Sands.

The city of Stuart recently received a $1.86 million grant to enhance rail corridor safety.

St. Lucie County has established a quiet zone in the southern end of the county at three crossings.

In Palm Beach County, both Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens recently set up quiet zones.